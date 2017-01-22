>
>
Quiz
Exposed! Guess the sex secrets of the stars

Exposed! Guess the sex secrets of the stars

 

- Exposed! Guess the sex secrets of the stars


Question 5/10 :

How does Fergie keep her sex life alive when she's on tour with the Black Eyed Peas and her actor husband Josh Duhamel is shooting a film?
 •  They've both agreed to an open marriage
 •  They get intimate over webcam
 •  They indulge in a spot of phone sex


  
  


5

26/01/2013


Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         