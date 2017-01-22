>
>
Yuck! Guess pregnant celebrities' weird cravings

Yuck! Guess pregnant celebrities' weird cravings

 

- Yuck! Guess pregnant celebrities' weird cravings


Question 3/10 :

Katie Holmes was very specific with her pregnancy snack of choice and would only eat...?
 •  Vanilla cupcakes with vanilla buttercream frosting
 •  Baked vanilla cheesecake
 •  White chocolate and raspberry cookies


  
  


3

07/10/2012


Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DaySexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         