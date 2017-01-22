- Guess the celebrity godparents





Celebrities seem to attract equally famous friends so it's no surprise to learn that some of them have become godparents to their pal's offspring.



A number of those celebrity kids have even grown up to become famous godparents to the children of other stars.



In fact, the list of godparents for celebrity children reads like a list of the rich and famous.



Clearly you're no one in showbusiness unless you boast a celebrity godmother or godfather!



Can you guess the stars who were bestowed the honour of looking after these celeb progeny should the unthinkable happen?











