|
Guess the celebrity godparents
|
Celebrities seem to attract equally famous friends so it's no surprise to learn that some of them have become godparents to their pal's offspring.
A number of those celebrity kids have even grown up to become famous godparents to the children of other stars.
In fact, the list of godparents for celebrity children reads like a list of the rich and famous.
Clearly you're no one in showbusiness unless you boast a celebrity godmother or godfather!
Can you guess the stars who were bestowed the honour of looking after these celeb progeny should the unthinkable happen?
|
Alison Potter
24/11/2012
|
Article Plan Guess the celebrity godparents ▼
|