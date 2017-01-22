>
>

Guess the celebrity godparents

  

- Guess the celebrity godparents


Celebrities seem to attract equally famous friends so it's no surprise to learn that some of them have become godparents to their pal's offspring.

A number of those celebrity kids have even grown up to become famous godparents to the children of other stars.

In fact, the list of godparents for celebrity children reads like a list of the rich and famous.

Clearly you're no one in showbusiness unless you boast a celebrity godmother or godfather!

Can you guess the stars who were bestowed the honour of looking after these celeb progeny should the unthinkable happen?





 
  

24/11/2012
Tags Quiz
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropePerfect baby names for February
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         