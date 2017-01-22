>
>
Guess the celebrity godparents

Guess the celebrity godparents

 

- Guess the celebrity godparents


Question 3/10 :

Which actor was surprisingly asked by Gwyneth Paltrow to be godfather to their daughter Apple?
 •  Simon Pegg
 •  David Mitchell
 •  Johnny Depp


  
  


3

24/11/2012


Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in EuropeStars who married the same person twice ...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         