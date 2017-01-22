Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Question 5/10 :
Elton John decided on which famous female friend to be godmother to his son Zachary?
• Victoria Beckham
• Lady Gaga
• Elizabeth Hurley
5
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Get the look | Celebrity style | Celebrity fashion
Celebrity Hair Styles 2011 | Celebrity Hair Inspiration from SoFeminine...
Know the signs: Does he love me?
Alison Potter
24/11/2012
Article Plan
Guess the celebrity godparents
▼
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents: Elton John
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Hot celebrity men in uniform
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!