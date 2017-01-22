Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Question 8/10 :
Who is Miley Cyrus' rather famous Country music-singing godmother?
• Dolly Parton
• Shania Twain
• Faith Hill
8
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Get the look | Celebrity style | Celebrity fashion
Know the signs: Does he love me?
The Atkins diet
Alison Potter
24/11/2012
Article Plan
Guess the celebrity godparents
▼
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents: Miley Cyrus
Guess the celebrity godparents
Guess the celebrity godparents
Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Hot celebrity men in uniform
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!