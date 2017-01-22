>
>
Guess the celebrity godparents

Guess the celebrity godparents

   

- Guess the celebrity godparents


Question 10/10 :

Who did Michelle Heaton want to look after baby daughter Faith should the unthinkable happen?
 •  Danielle Lloyd
 •  Katie Price
 •  Lauren Goodger


  
 


10

24/11/2012


Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Naturally beautiful celebritiesNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         