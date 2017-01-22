>
>
New Year resolutions quiz: Guess what celebs want to change in 2013

Guess the celebrity New Year resolutions

 

- Guess the celebrity New Year resolutions


Question 4/10 :

Which American singer is setting himself this very big challenge for 2013: "I'm gonna try to go Vegan. Discipline test. NOT looking forward to it. Wish me luck!!"
 •  Ne-Yo
 •  Usher
 •  Bruno Mars


  
  


4

05/01/2013


Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         