>
>
New Year resolutions quiz: Guess what celebs want to change in 2013

Guess the celebrity New Year resolutions

 

- Guess the celebrity New Year resolutions


Question 6/10 :

Which gorgeous soap star made this resolution: "To be more punctual. I want to be 20 minutes early for everything."
 •  Jennifer Metcalfe
 •  Michelle Keegan
 •  Kym Marsh


  
  


6

05/01/2013


Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersJessica Albas maternity style
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         