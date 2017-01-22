- Guess the celebrity New Year resolutions

>
New Year resolutions quiz: Guess what celebs want to change in 2013

Question 7/10 :

Which comedian said this: “My New Year’s resolution is to not make any New Year’s resolutions. Do them any time of the year.”
 •  Frankie Boyle
 •  Ricky Gervais
 •  Russell Brand


  
  


7

05/01/2013


