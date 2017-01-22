Albums
New Year resolutions quiz: Guess what celebs want to change in 2013
Question 1/10 :
Which new celebrity mum reportedly said: “I really must stop f*****g swearing in front of the baby.”
• Chantelle Houghton
• Adele
• Jessica Simpson
Alison Potter
05/01/2013
New Year resolutions quiz: Guess what celebs want to change in 2013
