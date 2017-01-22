Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Question 4/10 :
Who did Ben Affleck get told off by on his first date with future wife Jennifer Garner?
• Traffic warden
• The police
• Jennifer's mum
4
The first date
The First Month Of Pregnancy
The UK's First Make-Your-Own Gin Lab Is Coming, So Form An Orderly...
What You Need To Know Before Having Sex For The First Time
Alison Potter
13/10/2012
Article Plan
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
▼
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Guess Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's first date
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates
Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Foods that you can easily grow at home
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!