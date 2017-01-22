>
>
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates

Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates

 

- Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates


Question 4/10 :

Who did Ben Affleck get told off by on his first date with future wife Jennifer Garner?
 •  Traffic warden
 •  The police
 •  Jennifer's mum


  
  


4

13/10/2012


Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersFoods that you can easily grow at home
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         