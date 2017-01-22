>
>
Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates

Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates

 

- Celebrity couples: Guess the stars' first dates


Question 1/10 :

Prince William first took his future wife Kate out for a drink, but what nearly ended the date early?
 •  She threw his drink over him
 •  She had to go to the toilets to be sick
 •  She accidently gave him a black eye


  
  


1

13/10/2012


Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         