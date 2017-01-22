Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job
Guess their first job: Hugh Jackman
Question 5/15 :
Hugh Jackman always knew he wanted to entertain - what did he kick start his career as?
• Magician
• Clown
• Naked butler
5
Alison Potter
15/08/2012
Article Plan
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job
▼
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job
Guess their first job: Victoria Beckham
Guess their first job: Matthew McConaughey
Guess their first job: Nicole Scherzinger
Guess their first job: Hugh Jackman
Guess their first job: Madonna
Guess their first job: Channing Tatum
Guess their first job: Rachel McAdams
Guess their first job: Johnny Depp
Guess their first job: Gwen Stefani
Guess their first job: Tom Cruise
Guess their first job: Helen Mirren
Guess their first job: Brad Pitt
Guess their first job: Agyness Deyn
Guess their first job: John Hamm
