>
>
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job

Guess their first job: Hugh Jackman

 

- Guess their first job: Hugh Jackman


Question 5/15 :

Hugh Jackman always knew he wanted to entertain - what did he kick start his career as?
 •  Magician
 •  Clown
 •  Naked butler


  
  


5

15/08/2012


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveJennifer Aniston's dating history
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         