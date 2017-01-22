>
>
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job

Guess their first job: Rachel McAdams

 

- Guess their first job: Rachel McAdams


Question 8/15 :

What was Rachel McAdams very unglamorous teenage job?
 •  Office cleaner
 •  Morgue worker
 •  Fast-food employee


  
  


8

15/08/2012


Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         