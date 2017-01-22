>
>
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job

Guess their first job: Agyness Deyn

 

- Guess their first job: Agyness Deyn


Question 14/15 :

Before gracing catwalks worldwide Agyness Deyn used to serve what less than stylish food?
 •  Fish and chips
 •  Pizza
 •  Kebabs


  
  


14

15/08/2012


Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         