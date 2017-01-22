Albums
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job
Guess their first job: John Hamm
Question 15/15 :
John Hamm had which shocking job before he made it big as Don Draper in Mad Men?
• Bum double
• Prop assistant on porn films
• Sex line worker
15
Alison Potter
15/08/2012
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job
Celebrities when they were young: Guess their first job
Guess their first job: Victoria Beckham
Guess their first job: Matthew McConaughey
Guess their first job: Nicole Scherzinger
Guess their first job: Hugh Jackman
Guess their first job: Madonna
Guess their first job: Channing Tatum
Guess their first job: Rachel McAdams
Guess their first job: Johnny Depp
Guess their first job: Gwen Stefani
Guess their first job: Tom Cruise
Guess their first job: Helen Mirren
Guess their first job: Brad Pitt
Guess their first job: Agyness Deyn
Guess their first job: John Hamm
