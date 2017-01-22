>
Celebrities before they were famous: Guess their real name

  

- Celebrities before they were famous: Guess their real name

Before celebrities became famous they were exactly like us mere mortals, but when fame came calling they whitened their teeth, put on some swish designer threads and a few even changed their names.

Whether they were born with unfortunate forenames or surnames or had a nickname which simply stuck with them into adulthood, Sofeminine have tracked down the weirdest and most surprising birthnames of the stars. 

Hopefully we won’t get into too much trouble for peeking at their birth certificates!

Can you guess the real names of celebrities before they were famous? 




 
  

