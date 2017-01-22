>
>
Celebrities before they were famous: Guess their real name

Guess their real name: Bono

 

- Guess their real name: Bono


Question 8/14 :

Bono got his nickname while at school, but what was his original name?
 •  John Peter Hewson
 •  Steve Lee Hewson
 •  Paul David Hewson


  
  


8

01/09/2012


Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayTricks and tips for an active new year
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         