>
>
Celebrities before they were famous: Guess their real name

Guess their real name: Whoopi Goldberg

 

- Guess their real name: Whoopi Goldberg


Question 9/14 :

What was the name that Whoopi Goldberg completely changed before finding fame?
 •  Caryn Elaine Johnson
 •  Theresa Susan Smith
 •  Amanda Geraldine Jones


  
  


9

01/09/2012


Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         