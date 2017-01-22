>
>
Celebrities before they were famous: Guess their real name

Guess their real name: Ben Kingsley

   

- Guess their real name: Ben Kingsley


Question 14/14 :

Ben Kinglsey was born with which Indian name?
 •  Rajit
 •  Bandu
 •  Krishna


  
 


14

01/09/2012


Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         