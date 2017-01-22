Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
How blonde are you quiz: are you a natural blonde?
Do you earn more than your female colleagues and friends?
Question 3/12 :
When comparing your salary to that of your female colleagues or friends, do you realise that you earn more than them?
• Yes
• No
Questions:
3
Hair colour - colouring your hair, hair colour trends
How To Make Him Want You
How To Tell Him You Love Him: The Best Ways To Do It
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress...
Quizzes Editor
24/02/2011
Article Plan
How blonde are you quiz: find out if you're a natural blonde or a wannabe!
▼
How blonde are you quiz
Do you identify with the character Betty Draper in Mad Men?
Your salary
Your relationship with men
Marilyn Monroe, JFK, Jackie Kennedy love triangle
Do you spend more on beauty products?
Do you look younger than you are?
Seduction powers of blondes and brunettes
Are you slimmer than your friends and colleagues?
What's your effect on men?
Do you attract more attention than others?
Do you feel good about yourself?
Profile: You don't have blonde ambition
Profile: You're a wannabe blonde
Profile: You're a blonde at heart
Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Celebrity Men with Glasses
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!