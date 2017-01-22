- Profile: You don't have blonde ambition

|
How blonde are you quiz: are you a natural blonde?
You're actually beginning to wonder if it's maybe time you dyed your hair, just so you can get a pay rise!
But in view of certain prejudices, you can also understand why 1 in 3 fair-haired women have dyed their hair brown to be taken more seriously at work.*
b) That's surprising! You're as blonde as they come (thanks to Mother Nature or the magic of a bottle!) yet you don't feel like you're a blonde in the typical way.
The explanation? You're a great example of how people can develop their own identity and project an image other than the one imposed by statistics and other preconceived ideas.
The good news: You've got every chance of winning the Miss World competition. It's not just blondes that are crowned the most beautiful women in the world!
The bad news: You don't get to celebrate a special day to honour your hair colour... That's right, every 31st of May in Riga, Latvia, Blonde Day is held. The organisers of this event have even asked UNESCO to officially declare it as an international celebration!
*revealed in a study commissioned by Superdrug.
Results: You don't have blonde ambition!
