Profile: You don't have blonde ambition a) That's not surprising! You're about as blonde as Cathrine Zeta Jones! Your hair is either brown, red or chestnut and none (or hardly any) of the previous statements correspond to you.



You're actually beginning to wonder if it's maybe time you dyed your hair, just so you can get a pay rise.



But in view of certain prejudices, you can also understand why 1 in 3 fair-haired women have dyed their hair brown to be taken more seriously at work.



b) That's surprising! You're as blonde as they come (thanks to Mother Nature or the magic of a bottle!) yet you don't feel like you're a blonde in the typical way.



The explanation? You're a great example of how people can develop their own identity and project an image other than the one imposed by statistics and other preconceived ideas.



The good news: You've got every chance of winning the Miss World competition. It's not just blondes that are crowned the most beautiful women in the world!



*revealed in a study commissioned by Superdrug.



