- Profile: You're a wannabe blonde

How blonde are you quiz: are you a natural blonde?
You like the soft but sexy image of blondes and would like to be one but without all the associated clichés... that's what's holding you back a bit.
But have no fear! You just need to work on developing your own personality and shrugging off prejudices.
What's more, you're not the only one who's tempted to "live blonde": 84% of bottle blondes had brown hair to start with!
b) That's surprising! You're already blonde (natural or otherwise) but you don't recognise yourself 100% in the claims mentioned in this quiz.
Your results are a reminder that appearances can be deceiving, something that we should never forget!
The good news: If you really play up your role as a blonde, you could land the job of your dreams. A Lithuanian company is planning on opening a holiday resort in the Maldives and it's to be staffed entirely by blondes!
The bad news: If you think you can escape blonde jokes by not dyeing your hair, think again! We can't always dodge those "dumb blonde" references... and sometimes, we're ashamed to say they're not totally inaccurate.
