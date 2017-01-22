Profile: You're a blonde at heart a) That's not surprising! You're one of a very select group (only 1.8% of the world population is naturally blonde, rising to 10% in the UK).



You're the proof that statistics can in fact be a reflection of reality and that certain stereotypes can turn out to be accurate, which isn't always a good thing...



b) That's surprising! You've got dark



Or who knows, perhaps there's a blonde bombshell in you waiting to be set free... have you thought about booking an appointment at the hairdressers to find out?!



The good news: According to a study published on the Ria Novosti website (the Russian International News Agency), 100% of men who were questioned described blonde women as "tender", "gentle", "pleasant" and "sexy". Pretty positive then!



The bad news:: In 2007, a WHO study announced that the last real blonde would be born in 2200 in Finland! It turned out to be a hoax, however. Researchers, including Jonathan Rees from the University of Edinburgh, have pointed out that the gene for





Also on sofeminine:

> Quiz: are you ready to accept yourself?

> Hairstyles finder: find your perfect haircut

> The ultimate at home hair dye

You're one of a very select group (only 1.8% of the world population is naturally blonde, rising to 10% in the UK).You're the proof that statistics can in fact be a reflection of reality and that certain stereotypes can turn out to be accurate, which isn't always a good thing...You've got dark hair and physically, you're nothing like Paris Hilton ... your results prove that we shouldn't judge a book by its cover, either that or you're an exception to the rule.Or who knows, perhaps there's a blonde bombshell in you waiting to be set free... have you thought about booking an appointment at the hairdressers to find out?!According to a study published on the Ria Novosti website (the Russian International News Agency), 100% of men who were questioned described blonde women as "tender", "gentle", "pleasant" and "sexy". Pretty positive then!: In 2007, a WHO study announced that the last real blonde would be born in 2200 in Finland! It turned out to be a hoax, however. Researchers, including Jonathan Rees from the University of Edinburgh, have pointed out that the gene for blonde hair would only disappear if there was an evolutionary disadvantage in being blonde, which isn't the case.

Your test result: Q1 - Do you tend to vote conservative? You haven't answered this question.... Q2 - In the series Mad Men, do you sometimes identify with the character Betty Draper? You haven't answered this question.... Q3 - When comparing your salary to that of your female colleagues or friends, do you realise that you earn more than them? You haven't answered this question.... Q4 - Do men often find you very sexy and sometimes only want you as a casual friend or mistress? You haven't answered this question.... Q5 - In the Jackie Kennedy-JFK-Marilyn Monroe love triangle, would you see yourself more in the legendary actress's shoes than in the First Lady's? You haven't answered this question.... Q6 - When you compare your bathroom to your friends' bathrooms, do you realise that yours is overflowing with more pots, tubs and creams than theirs are? You haven't answered this question.... Q7 - Do people often say that you look a lot younger than you are? You haven't answered this question.... Q8 - With regards to your man, do you live in fear of a brunette's seduction powers more than a blonde's? You haven't answered this question.... Q9 - Are you slimmer than the other women in your circle of friends, workplace, etc? You haven't answered this question.... Q10 - Do you get the impression that men lose their train of thought quite a lot when they're talking to you? You haven't answered this question.... Q11 - Do you often get the impression that you attract more attention than others when your in a group of people? You haven't answered this question.... Q12 - Being honest with yourself, do you feel "good about yourself, fresh and young, and ready to approach other people"? You haven't answered this question.... Your score: 0/12



