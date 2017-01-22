Quiz: if your life was a film, what type of film would it be?

If your life was a film what type of film would it be? If your life was a film, what type of film would it be? Ever felt that your life is a film and you're playing the leading role?



You're the star of your own blockbuster but what kind of film would it be... A comedy? A romance? An all action thriller?!



You might be swept off your feet by a handsome stranger or find yourself in an embarrasing situation which you'll probably laugh at later... much later.



Find out whether your personality would cast you in the role of a hapless comedy heroine, a damsel in distress or a leading lady looking for love!



If your life was a film, what type of film would it be? Find out in our quiz!







NR, CB

