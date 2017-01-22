Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: if your life was a film...
Quiz: your life as a film - animals
Question 7/7 :
If you were an animal, what would you be?
• A chimpanzee
• A koala
• A cheetah
Questions:
7
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Living in Paris | i-Tales from a Brit chick living in Paris...
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
Quizzes Editor
15/03/2012
Article Plan
Quiz: if your life was a film, what type of film would it be?
▼
Quiz: if your life was a film, which film would it be?
Quiz: your life as a film - your hero
Quiz: your life as a film - you and your friends
Quiz: your life as a film - crazy antics
Quiz: your life as a film - your secret wish
Quiz: your life as a film - your biggest flaw
Wild one
Profile: your life is like a comedy film
Profile: your life is like a love film
Profile: your life is like an action film
Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!