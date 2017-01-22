>
Quiz: if your life was a film...

Profile: your life is like a comedy film

 

Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! © Universal Pictures - Profile: your life is like a comedy film
Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! © Universal Pictures
If your life was a film, it would be a comedy!

There's no room for seriousness with you around! Whatever the situation, you'll always find a way of taking the drama out of it.

Naturally cheerful, you're the sort of person who always sees the glass half full rather than half empty.

Consequently, people enjoy spending time with you because you're able to transmit your chirpiness to your friends and family. Even the most pessimistic of people will be infected by your good mood.

Nevertheless, be careful not to come across too nonchalent all the time. If you're not careful, people might think you're featherbrained, which you're not.

Films you could have been cast in: There's Something About Mary, Some Like It Hot, Mamma Mia, Austin Powers, any of the Carry On films...

Profiles: Your life is like a comedy
