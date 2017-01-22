Profile: your life is like a love film

|
Quiz: if your life was a film...
Like Bridget Jones or Scarlett O'Hara, affairs of the heart are your main concern.
In fact, your life revolves around love and you can't imagine being on your own. You need romance, kisses and cuddles every single day!
You're a real romantic and you love falling in love... which happens quite regularly!
You dream of your own prince charming as you flick through girlie magazines and chick lit, discovering more about the male species.
You've consequently become an expert when it comes to relationships and your friends are always coming to you for advice on love. Probably because you're such a romantic you always tell them what they want to hear.
Films you could have been cast in: Bridget Jones's Diary, Gone with the Wind, Valentine's Day, Notting Hill, Love Actually...
