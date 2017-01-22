>
Quiz: if your life was a film...

Profile: your life is like an action film

   

Drew Barrymore in Charlie's Angels 2 © Columbia Tristar - Profile: your life is like an action film
Drew Barrymore in Charlie's Angels 2 © Columbia Tristar
If your life was a film, it would be an action film!

With you, there's always something happening! You're not the sort to veg out on the sofa all evening. In fact, you try to avoid humdrum people as a rule.

Because of that, you lead yourself and your friends into all sorts of adventures in order to use up your energy and satisfy your curiosity.

Full of life and always willing to give things a go, you're a real daredevil. Unfamiliar (even dangerous) experiences don't scare you, quite the opposite.

Going beyond your limits is one of your philosophies in life and you do your best to push your limits whenever you can.

Films you could have been cast in: The Fast and The Furious, Charlie's Angels, The Matrix, Spider-Man, Lara Croft Tomb Raider...

Profile: Your life is like an action film
15/03/2012
