>
>
Facebook, Twitter, texting... how addicted are you?

Quiz: Facebook friends

 

- Quiz: Facebook friends


Question 3/24 :

When you meet someone new at a party, you always end up asking them if they're on Facebook and if you have your smartphone on you, you add them straightaway!
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 3


Quizzes Editor
08/07/2010


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenFamous lesbian and bisexual women
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         