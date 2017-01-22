Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Facebook, Twitter, texting... how addicted are you?
Quiz: looking up people on the Internet
Question 4/24 :
When someone mentions a person you don't know, your reflex is to Google them or look them up on Facebook to see who they are!
• Yes
• No
Questions:
4
Addiction
New addictions
Affirming yourself at work
STDs: all about sexually transmitted diseases
Quizzes Editor
08/07/2010
Article Plan
Quiz: Internet and mobile addiction
▼
Quiz: Internet and mobile addiction
Quiz: using the word LOL
Quiz: Facebook friends
Who are you?
Quiz: blogging on a regular basis
Quiz: texting
Quiz: Chatroulette
Quiz: virtual friends
Quiz: Twitter and celebs
Quiz: photos on Facebook
Quiz: forgetting mobile phone
Quiz: sharing photos on the Internet or with mobile
Quiz: Internet connection and countryside
Quiz: hiding behind username
Quiz: 140 character limit on Twitter
Quiz: imposture on the Internet
Quiz: accessorising with a smartphone
Quiz: Sleep Cycle app
Quiz: online love
Quiz: fashion bloggers
Quiz: mobile phone games to pass the time
Quiz: telephone numbers
Quiz: iPill application
Quiz: access blocked to Facebook
Profile: seriously addicted to the Internet
Profile: mildly addicted to the Internet
Profile: distancing yourself from the Internet
Profile: not addicted at all to the Internet
Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!