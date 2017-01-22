>
>
Facebook, Twitter, texting... how addicted are you?

Quiz: looking up people on the Internet

 

- Quiz: looking up people on the Internet


Question 4/24 :

When someone mentions a person you don't know, your reflex is to Google them or look them up on Facebook to see who they are!
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
08/07/2010


Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         