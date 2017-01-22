>
>
Facebook, Twitter, texting... how addicted are you?

Quiz: Chatroulette

 

- Quiz: Chatroulette


Question 7/24 :

Despite what everyone says, you're curious to try out that new "Chatroulette" site that connects you with strangers for live video chats
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 7


Quizzes Editor
08/07/2010


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         