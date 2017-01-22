>
>
Facebook, Twitter, texting... how addicted are you?

Quiz: virtual friends

 

- Quiz: virtual friends


Question 8/24 :

There are at least 2 people amongst your online friends whom you're very close to but whom you've never actually met. You chat regularly and tell them things you've never told anyone else
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 8


Quizzes Editor
08/07/2010


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         