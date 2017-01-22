>
>
Facebook, Twitter, texting... how addicted are you?

Quiz: photos on Facebook

 

- Quiz: photos on Facebook


Question 10/24 :

At a birthday bash, at the office or in a nightclub, as soon as someone suggests taking a photo, you perfect your pose, bearing in mind that you could end up tagged on Facebook
 •  Yes
 •  No


  
  


Questions: 10


Quizzes Editor
08/07/2010


Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         