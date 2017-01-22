Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Facebook, Twitter, texting... how addicted are you?
Quiz: mobile phone games to pass the time
Question 21/24 :
To pass the time while using public transport, you don't tend to read much anymore, instead you try to improve your score on Doodle Jump or Bubble Wrap or you send texts!
• Yes
• No
Questions:
21
New addictions
Addiction
Should I have a baby? Quiz: Am I ready to have a baby?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Jennifer Lawrence?
Quizzes Editor
08/07/2010
Article Plan
Quiz: Internet and mobile addiction
▼
Quiz: Internet and mobile addiction
Quiz: using the word LOL
Quiz: Facebook friends
Quiz: looking up people on the Internet
Quiz: blogging on a regular basis
Quiz: texting
Quiz: Chatroulette
Quiz: virtual friends
Quiz: Twitter and celebs
Quiz: photos on Facebook
Quiz: forgetting mobile phone
Quiz: sharing photos on the Internet or with mobile
Quiz: Internet connection and countryside
Quiz: hiding behind username
Quiz: 140 character limit on Twitter
Quiz: imposture on the Internet
Quiz: accessorising with a smartphone
Quiz: Sleep Cycle app
Quiz: online love
Quiz: fashion bloggers
To pass the time...
Quiz: telephone numbers
Quiz: iPill application
Quiz: access blocked to Facebook
Profile: seriously addicted to the Internet
Profile: mildly addicted to the Internet
Profile: distancing yourself from the Internet
Profile: not addicted at all to the Internet
Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
100 baby names fit for a royal
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!