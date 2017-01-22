Profile: distancing yourself from the Internet Your profile: You started to question all this fancy technology when

You started to question all this fancy technology when George Clooney announced: "I would rather have a prostate exam on live television by a guy with very cold hands than have a Facebook page" and you really decided to put the brakes on your virtual activities when Lily Allen quit Facebook and Twitter... You're in the process of changing camp! Warning! Although more and more people are turning their backs on social networks, that's not a reason to completely renounce the Internet! Like all good things in life: you need to learn to consume in moderation. Don't deny yourself the pleasure!

Expert's opinion We've all had this experience where, for example, we've listened to a CD over and over again, only to put it away one day muttering "I can't listen to this anymore!"! Excessive use doesn't always translate to addiction; it can lead to revulsion. After we've eaten too much, we often say that we'll never eat again!



These people have therefore taken stock of the time and money they've lost as a result of their excessive use of the Net. They've simply been put off!





Also on soFeminine:

> What sort of social networker are you?

> Are you easily influenced?

> How do you react to the unexpected?

Your test result: Q1 - Your first reflex when you wake up is to check if you've received any text messages! You never know… things can happen during the night! You haven't answered this question.... Q2 - When you're on the phone with a friend, you find yourself saying the word "LOL" when she tells you something funny You haven't answered this question.... Q3 - When you meet someone new at a party, you always end up asking them if they're on Facebook and if you have your smartphone on you, you add them straightaway! You haven't answered this question.... Q4 - When someone mentions a person you don't know, your reflex is to Google them or look them up on Facebook to see who they are! You haven't answered this question.... Q5 - You've created your own blog and you try to post something at least once every other day. It's your own private dairy… but for everyone to see! You haven't answered this question.... Q6 - According to statistics, Brits send 123 text messages per month... But this figure seems far too low to you! You haven't answered this question.... Q7 - Despite what everyone says, you're curious to try out that new "Chatroulette" site that connects you with strangers for live video chats You haven't answered this question.... Q8 - There are at least 2 people amongst your online friends whom you're very close to but whom you've never actually met. You chat regularly and tell them things you've never told anyone else You haven't answered this question.... Q9 - It started with Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore and now you follow what all the celebs are getting up to through their tweets You haven't answered this question.... Q10 - At a birthday bash, at the office or in a nightclub, as soon as someone suggests taking a photo, you perfect your pose, bearing in mind that you could end up tagged on Facebook You haven't answered this question.... Q11 - On at least one occasion, you've gone back home even though you were already running late, to pick up your mobile that you left behind You haven't answered this question.... Q12 - As soon as you see something unusual or amusing, you take a photo with your mobile and post it on your profile or send it to your friends You haven't answered this question.... Q13 - You've already hesitated about going away for a weekend in the country because you won't have access to the Internet and there'll be no network coverage for your mobile You haven't answered this question.... Q14 - You're a bit ashamed but you feel more comfortable behind your online username when it comes to posting disparaging comments in forums or blogs... You haven't answered this question.... Q15 - You sometimes surprise yourself by speaking in sentences that consist of no more than 140 characters! You haven't answered this question.... Q16 - You've already pretended to be someone else on Facebook to test your boyfriend's faithfulness or to get closer to a stranger! You haven't answered this question.... Q17 - Your must-have accessory this year is, without question, a smartphone. And it goes with everything, bonus! You haven't answered this question.... Q18 - To respect your sleep cycles, you now use the Sleep Cycle app to wake you up. It's a lot easier on the ears than a piercing ring tone! You haven't answered this question.... Q19 - You've already fallen for someone you only know through the Internet. You've never met up in "real life" as you're too afraid of destroying the magic You haven't answered this question.... Q20 - You find it perfectly normal that fashion bloggers get front row seats at fashion weeks as they're the real trendsetters. Move over Anna Wintour! You haven't answered this question.... Q21 - To pass the time while using public transport, you don't tend to read much anymore, instead you try to improve your score on Doodle Jump or Bubble Wrap or you send texts! You haven't answered this question.... Q22 - Apart from your parents' phone number which hasn't changed for the last 15 years and your landline at work, you don't know any other numbers by heart. You don't need to: they're all saved on your SIM card You haven't answered this question.... Q23 - To be sure you don't forget to take your contraception, you use the iPill app You haven't answered this question.... Q24 - When your company decided to block access to Facebook due to "productivity concerns", you were tempted to call up the Institute of Human Rights! You haven't answered this question.... Your score: 0/24



