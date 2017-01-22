Profile: not addicted at all to the Internet Your profile: Your friends take the mickey because you're so out of touch with the digital age! You only send texts in emergencies and you don't have your own personal email address. As far as you're concerned, only face-to-face contacts, or telephone conversations at a push, are worth it. And you accuse your friends of being exhibitionists for puttting their holiday photos on Facebook.

Warning! Your technophobia could backfire on you and you might find yourself facing a digital divide, from a career point of view, as well as a personal one. All it takes is for an invitation to a party to be posted on Facebook and you'll miss out...

Expert's opinion The notions of private life and discretion are forced to be redefined because of the pressures of the cyber world. The changes in our civilisation, brought out by new technologies and ways of communicating, are profound, yet very few people seem to realise the scale of these changes!



As to the question of whether sharing information on social networks is a form of exhibitionism, the response is unclear. There are, of course, obvious forms of exhibitionism on the net but sharing information, even if it's insignificant, is in the process of shaping a new, unconventional way of socialising. Sociologists and psychologists will have their work cut out analysing how this develops!





