- Introvert or extrovert test - which are you?

Introvert or extrovert - which are you?
Are you the sort of girl who can quite happily spend a few hours curled up with a good book and a fresh cuppa? Or does the idea of being on your own fill you with dread?
There's a whole spectrum of social personalities out there, but most of us lean toward one of two overarching categories: we're introverts, or extroverts.
Introverts tend to need space and time alone, while extroverts thrive on social interaction. But that's not necessarily to say that introverts are shy and extroverts are confident: the differences are much more subtle than that.
Take our quiz to find out where you fit. Are you an introvert or an extrovert?