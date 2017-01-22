Introvert or extrovert test - which are you?

Introvert or extrovert - which are you? Are you the sort of girl who can quite happily spend a few hours curled up with a good book and a fresh cuppa? Or does the idea of being on your own fill you with dread?



There's a whole spectrum of social personalities out there, but most of us lean toward one of two overarching categories: we're introverts, or extroverts.



Introverts tend to need space and time alone, while extroverts thrive on social interaction. But that's not necessarily to say that introverts are shy and extroverts are confident: the differences are much more subtle than that.

Take our quiz to find out where you fit. Are you an introvert or an extrovert?







