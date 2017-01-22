You're an introvert

There's no doubt about it, you are an introvert.



You like having some time to yourself every now and then; that's when you can truly relax, gather your thoughts, and just be you.



Social situations can sap your energy, and you often need a bit of 'me time' to recover.



You probably prefer quieter occasions, where you can actually talk to others and there's no pressure to entertain. You're a great friend who can really connect in lasting one-on-one relationships.



Introverts are often associated with intelligence, independence and creativity. Use your skills and your natural work ethic to your advantage, but work on some of the extrovert qualities you lack.



Sometimes you need to calm down your inner thought processes and just have fun!







