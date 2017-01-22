You're an extrovert

You're an extrovert - and doesn't everyone know it!



If there's a party, you're there, and everyone will remember you. You can work a crowd like nobody's business and your diary is full with upcoming meetings and events.



Social interaction energizes you, and you get bored quickly if you're left to your own devices.



Use your outgoing nature to make the connections you need for a happy and successful life at work and at home - but try to work on your weaker points too.



Learning to entertain yourself could open doors for you: maybe you'll find a new hobby or interest, or just find more time to ponder those important issues that get left on the back-burner while you're out living it up.







