You're somewhere in between...

Well, it looks like you've got the best of both worlds!



You're a pretty evenly balanced mix of introvert and extrovert, so you share qualities of both personality types.



You like social events, but you're quite happy to do things on your own too. You're easy to get along with and can relate to both introverted and extroverted people, which makes you a good peace-keeper and all round 'people person.'



Use your unique social position by switching from extrovert to introvert as it suits you, but be careful not to try to be something you're not. You need to find your own space on the introvert-extrovert spectrum and make it yours.













