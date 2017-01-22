>
>
Introvert or extrovert test - which are you?

 

 


Question 2/12 :

What do you consider to be your biggest character flaw?
 •  I get impatient with small talk or gossip.
 •  I get antsy if I'm not up and about.
 •  I don't have enough time to do everything I want to.


  
  


Questions: 2


Victoria Turk
16/08/2012


Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018The longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         