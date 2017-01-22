>
>
Introvert or extrovert test - which are you?

 

 


Question 11/12 :

Which of these tasks would you find most difficult?
 •  Researching and writing an essay.
 •  Giving a presentation to a large group.
 •  Organising a seating plan for a posh dinner.


  
  


Questions: 11


Victoria Turk
16/08/2012


Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Winter nail inspiration
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         