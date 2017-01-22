You got 6-8 answers correct

Well done! Your knowledge has garnered you a very respectable score.



Check below to see all the correct answers and explanations.



Your test result: Q1 - Where was she born? You haven't answered this question.... Q2 - How many siblings does the Queen have? You haven't answered this question.... Q3 - What was the first name of Queen Elizabeth's father? You haven't answered this question.... Q4 - How old was Elizabeth when she fell in love with Philip? You haven't answered this question.... Q5 - Which country was Prince Philip born in? You haven't answered this question.... Q6 - Which of these is not one of Queen Elizabeth's children? You haven't answered this question.... Q7 - How old was Queen Elizabeth when she took the throne? You haven't answered this question.... Q8 - What is the queen's favourite breed of dog? You haven't answered this question.... Q9 - How many grandchildren does Queen Elizabeth have? You haven't answered this question.... Q10 - Which other monarch ruled longer than Elizabeth? You haven't answered this question.... Your score: 0/10



