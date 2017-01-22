>
>
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge

You got 9-10 right!

   

- You got 9-10 right!

Congratulations! You have a very thorough knowledge of the Queen's life and reign! It's almost as if you're one of the (Royal) family!

See below for all the correct answers and explanations.

 


Your test result:
Q1 - Where was she born?
You haven't answered this question....
Q2 - How many siblings does the Queen have?
You haven't answered this question....
Q3 - What was the first name of Queen Elizabeth's father?
You haven't answered this question....
Q4 - How old was Elizabeth when she fell in love with Philip?
You haven't answered this question....
Q5 - Which country was Prince Philip born in?
You haven't answered this question....
Q6 - Which of these is not one of Queen Elizabeth's children?
You haven't answered this question....
Q7 - How old was Queen Elizabeth when she took the throne?
You haven't answered this question....
Q8 - What is the queen's favourite breed of dog?
You haven't answered this question....
Q9 - How many grandchildren does Queen Elizabeth have?
You haven't answered this question....
Q10 - Which other monarch ruled longer than Elizabeth?
You haven't answered this question....
Your score: 0/10


  
 


Questions:

Results: You got 9-10 right!
Quizzes Editor
11/07/2013
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Tricks and tips for an active new yearNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         