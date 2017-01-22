Albums
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge
Parents
Elizabeth's father was married to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and reigned from
11 December 1936 to 6 February 1952.
He took the throne after his elder brother Edward VIII abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
The and King and Queen with Princess Elizabeth in 1937
Question 3/10 :
What was the first name of Queen Elizabeth's father?
• George
• Frederick
• Arthur
• Albert
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge
Queen Elizabeth II quiz
Siblings
Parents
Love
Nationality
Children
Coronation
Pets
Grandchildren
Reign
