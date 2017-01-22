>
>
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge

Parents

 

Elizabeth's father was married to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and reigned from 11 December 1936 to 6 February 1952.

He took the throne after his elder brother Edward VIII abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

The and King and Queen with Princess Elizabeth in 1937
The and King and Queen with Princess Elizabeth in 1937


Question 3/10 :

What was the first name of Queen Elizabeth's father?
 •  George
 •  Frederick
 •  Arthur
