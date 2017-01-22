Albums
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge
Children
Elizabeth and Philip had their first child in 1948, and then three more followed.
Less than a month before the birth of her first child, Elizabeth's father issued a letters patent allowing her children to use the style Prince and Princess.
Philip and Elizabeth with their children in 1951
Question 6/10 :
Which of these is not one of Queen Elizabeth's children?
• Anne
• Edward
• William
• Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge
