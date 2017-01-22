>
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge

Children

 

Elizabeth and Philip had their first child in 1948, and then three more followed.

Less than a month before the birth of her first child, Elizabeth's father issued a letters patent allowing her children to use the style Prince and Princess.


Philip and Elizabeth with their children in 1951 - Children
Philip and Elizabeth with their children in 1951


Question 6/10 :

Which of these is not one of Queen Elizabeth's children?
 •  Anne
 •  Edward
 •  William
 •  Andrew


  
  


Questions: 6


Quizzes Editor
11/07/2013


