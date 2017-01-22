Grandchildren William Arthur Philip Louis was born on the 21st of June 1982. He was affectionately nicknamed Wombat by his parents.



Though William is heir to the throne after his father Charles, he was not the Queen's first grandchild. The christening of Prince Henry, December 1984

Question 9/10 :



How many grandchildren does Queen Elizabeth have? • 4 • 6 • 7 • 8



