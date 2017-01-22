Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge
Grandchildren
William Arthur Philip Louis was born on the 21st of June 1982. He was affectionately nicknamed Wombat by his parents.
Though William is heir to the throne after his father Charles, he was not the Queen's first grandchild.
The christening of Prince Henry, December 1984
Question 9/10 :
How many grandchildren does Queen Elizabeth have?
• 4
• 6
• 7
• 8
Questions:
9
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Can You Predict The Sex Of Your Baby? We Put These Theories...
Best BBQ Recipes for Summer
The Diamond Jubilee | 2012 Jubilee Special
Quizzes Editor
11/07/2013
Article Plan
Queen Elizabeth II quiz: Test your royal knowledge
▼
Queen Elizabeth II quiz
Siblings
Parents
Love
Nationality
Children
Coronation
Pets
Grandchildren
Reign
You got 2 or less correct
You got 3-5 correct
You got 6-8 answers correct
You got 9-10 right!
Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royal
Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!