Pets The Queen loves animals and is a keen horse rider. Her favourite horse was a black mare called Burmese. She rode Burmese in the Trooping of the Colour parade in 1969, soon after the horse retired Elizabeth prefered to travel in a carriage rather than ride another horse. Queen Elizabeth posing with one of her beloved pets in 1970





What is the queen's favourite breed of dog? • Corgi • Dachshund • German Shepherd • Border Collie